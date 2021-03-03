Who's Playing

Detroit @ Toronto

Current Records: Detroit 9-25; Toronto 17-17

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7 p.m. ET March 3 at Amalie Arena. Detroit hasn't won a game against Toronto since March 17 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday.

The Pistons received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 109-90 to the New York Knicks. Detroit was down 83-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Saddiq Bey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Toronto and the Houston Rockets last week was still a pretty decisive one as Toronto wrapped it up with a 122-111 win at home. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to point guard Kyle Lowry, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists, and shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 30 points.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take Detroit against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 17-17 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 9-25. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.