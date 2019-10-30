Raptors vs. Pistons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Toronto 3-1; Detroit 2-2

Last Season Records: Toronto 58-24; Detroit 41-41

What to Know

Toronto has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Toronto will be seeking to avenge the 110-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando on Monday, winning 104-95.

Detroit escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 96-94. They can attribute much of their success to PF Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Raptors to 3-1 and the Pistons to 2-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them first in the league. But the Pistons rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.