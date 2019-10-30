Raptors vs. Pistons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Raptors vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Toronto 3-1; Detroit 2-2
Last Season Records: Toronto 58-24; Detroit 41-41
What to Know
Toronto has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Toronto will be seeking to avenge the 110-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.
The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando on Monday, winning 104-95.
Detroit escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 96-94. They can attribute much of their success to PF Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Raptors to 3-1 and the Pistons to 2-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them first in the league. But the Pistons rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Davis matches Wilt with big night
Davis went 26-of-27 from the line in his big night
-
Trae Young suffers sprained right ankle
Trae Young's breakout season just took a hit thanks to an ankle injury
-
Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Grizzlies game 10,000 times.
-
Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Nuggets game 10,000...
-
Top picks: Tuesday's best NBA bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
LeBron thanks wildfire first responders
The Lakers star was forced to evacuate his home over the weekend
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans