Raptors vs. Pistons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

How to watch Raptors vs. Pistons basketball game

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Toronto 3-1; Detroit 2-2

Last Season Records: Toronto 58-24; Detroit 41-41

What to Know

Toronto has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Toronto will be seeking to avenge the 110-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando on Monday, winning 104-95.

Detroit escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 96-94. They can attribute much of their success to PF Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Raptors to 3-1 and the Pistons to 2-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them first in the league. But the Pistons rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $38.00

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.

  • Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
  • Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
  • Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
  • Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
  • Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
  • Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
  • Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
  • Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
  • Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
  • Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
  • Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
  • Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories