Raptors vs. Pistons odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven computer model on 33-16 run

The Toronto Raptors (34-14) will look to build on a nine-game winning streak when they face the Detroit Pistons (17-32) in a road tilt on Friday evening. Markieff Morris (illness) is questionable to play for Detroit, while Marc Gasol (hamstring) is out for Toronto. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.

Sportsbooks list the Raptors as 4.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Pistons vs. Raptors picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pistons vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Pistons spread: Raptors -4.5

Raptors vs. Pistons over-under: 223.5 points

Raptors vs. Pistons money line: Raptors -185, Pistons +152

TOR: The Raptors are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine games

DET: The Pistons have failed to cover the spread in four consecutive games

Why the Raptors can cover

The model understands that Toronto is the superior team in this spot, though the presence of a back-to-back and a challenging venue complicate matters. The Raptors can rely on their elite defense, though, with top-three marks in the NBA in turnover creation, shooting efficiency allowed and points allowed per possessions.

The Pistons struggle mightily to protect the ball offensively and, against the pressure that Toronto can bring, that is a major weakness that the Raptors can exploit. Toronto's offense has been middle of the road in an overall sense but, in short, Detroit's defense hasn't been good this season and the Raptors also hold an overall advantage on that end of the floor.

Why the Pistons can cover

Even so, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. Pistons spread. The model has also considered that the Pistons have a rest advantage and the presence of the home fans is never a bad thing. Offensively, Detroit also has strengths, with above-average metrics in offensive rebounding, free-throw creation and overall shooting efficiency.

Defensively, the Pistons are one of the better teams in the NBA in keeping opponents away from the free-throw line and, if that continues, Detroit could have the edge in the numbers game. Andre Drummond, who is averaging 17.2 points and 15.6 rebounds per game this season, could also feast on a weakened Raptors front court, especially when it comes to the glass, where Toronto ranks as below-average on both ends of the floor.

How to make Raptors vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with both Pascal Siakam and Derrick Rose projected to score less than their season averages.

So who wins Raptors vs. Pistons and which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations?