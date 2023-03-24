The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Toronto Raptors (35-38) on Friday night. Detroit has the worst record in the NBA and only has one win since the All-Star break, falling to Atlanta on Tuesday. Toronto is coming off a loss to Indiana, but it still has a two-game lead in the race for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Pistons vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Pistons spread: Raptors -14.5

Raptors vs. Pistons over/under: 224 points

Raptors vs. Pistons money line: Toronto -1100, Detroit +700

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto will be motivated to get back on track following a pair of single-digit losses to Milwaukee and Indiana. The Raptors won three straight home games last week, beating Denver, Oklahoma City and Minnesota to give themselves some cushion in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament standings. They are two games ahead of Indiana and a half-game ahead of Chicago for ninth place.

The Raptors had won seven straight home games before losing to Indiana by four points on Wednesday, but they should respond with a win against the worst team in the NBA. Detroit has dropped four straight games and has only notched one win since Feb. 10, losing all three games against Toronto this season. The Pistons are on a nine-game road losing streak and have only covered the spread once in their last seven games.

Why the Pistons can cover

Toronto was without Scottie Barnes (wrist), Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) against Indiana, and all three of them are questionable to play on Friday night. The Raptors struggled without them, going 7 of 34 from beyond the arc and 43.8% from the floor overall. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 31 points for Detroit in the loss to Atlanta, adding eight rebounds and two blocks.

Killian Hayes finished with 21 points and six assists for the Pistons, who were without Jalen Duren and Isaiah Livers. R.J. Hampton returned from a one-game absence (back) and scored nine points. Detroit has remarkably covered the spread in nine straight games against Toronto, which has failed to cover in five straight Friday games.

