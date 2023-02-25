The Toronto Raptors visit the Detroit Pistons for an early afternoon tilt on Saturday. Toronto is red-hot in recent days, winning six of the last seven games, and the Raptors are 29-31 this season. Detroit is 15-45 overall and 8-21 in home games at Little Caesars Arena. Fred VanVleet (personal) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) are out for the Raptors. Cade Cunningham (tibia) and Jalen Duren (ankle) are out for the Pistons.

Tipoff is at noon ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the 7-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Pistons vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model exits the NBA All-Star break on a stunning 55-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Pistons and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Pistons spread: Raptors -7

Raptors vs. Pistons over/under: 226.5 points

Raptors vs. Pistons money line: Raptors -285, Pistons +228

TOR: The Raptors are 12-16 against the spread in away games

DET The Pistons are 11-16-1 against the spread in home games

Raptors vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto is playing excellent basketball in recent days, winning six of its last seven games. The Raptors are particularly stout on defense during that stretch, yielding only 1.10 points per possession, and Toronto is also highly potent on the offensive end of the floor. Pascal Siakam keys the offense from an individual standpoint, averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.

Toronto is also excellent in ball security, leading the league by committing a turnover on only 12% of offensive possessions. The Raptors are also No. 2 in the league in fast break points (18.2 per game), and Toronto is in the top five of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (31.6%) and second-chance points (16.9 per game). Toronto rounds out the offense by producing nearly 25 free throw attempts per game, and Detroit is in the bottom three of the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 117.9 points per 100 possessions to opponents.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is led by a pair of intriguing offensive options in Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey. Bogdanovic is averaging 21.5 points per game and shooting 40.5% from 3-point range this season. Ivey has scored in double figures in 21 straight games, averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 assists per game over that stretch. The Pistons lead the NBA in free throw attempts (27.0 per game), and Detroit is in the top 10 of the league in generating 14.9 second-chance points per game.

Detroit also secures 28.8% of available rebounds on the offensive glass, and the Raptors are below-average in opponent shooting on defense, yielding 49.0% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range. Detroit's defense is also opportunistic, producing 7.2 steals per game, and the Pistons are facing a Raptors team that is in the bottom five of the NBA in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and 2-point percentage.

How to make Pistons vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 232 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Pistons? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.