Raptors vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Pistons face must-win to keep slim playoff hopes alive
How to watch Raptors at Pistons
- Date: Wednesday, March 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
A season that once looked so promising for the Pistons is on the verge of being a huge disappointment. After starting out 14-6, the Pistons have gone just 15-29 since then, and have fallen to 4 1/2 games outside of the playoff picture. Not even the acquisition of Blake Griffin has helped, as the Pistons are a woeful 2-8 in their last 10 games.
In the final month-plus of the regular season, the Pistons will have to turn things around, and quick, if they wish to make it to the postseason. A good place to start that turnaround would be at home on Wednesday night with a big win over the visiting first-place Raptors. That, though, will be a tough task.
The Raptors are playing phenomenal basketball right now. They've won five in a row, and nine out of their last 10. If there's one sign of hope for the Pistons, though, it's that the Raps have been far better at home. They're 27-5 in Toronto and 19-12 on the road -- still a strong record, but they're beatable away from home.
-
Kawhi wants to end career with Spurs
Leonard has not played since Jan. 13 due to a quad injury, and has only played nine games all...
-
DeRozan proud he inspired Love
Inspired by DeRozan, Love recently wrote about his battle with an in-game panic attack
-
How to watch Cavaliers at Nuggets
The Nuggets will tie with the Clippers in the 8-seed race with a loss
-
Cuban denies sexual assault allegation
Cuban was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Portland nightclub back in 2011
-
Young Sixers surging in East
The Sixers have won 10 of their last 13 games, and are 18-9 since the start of 2018
-
NBA Star Index: Lillard, Davis on fire
Harden is still the favorite for MVP, but these two dudes are making him sweat