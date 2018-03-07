Raptors vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Raptors at Pistons



Date: Wednesday, March 7



Wednesday, March 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

A season that once looked so promising for the Pistons is on the verge of being a huge disappointment. After starting out 14-6, the Pistons have gone just 15-29 since then, and have fallen to 4 1/2 games outside of the playoff picture. Not even the acquisition of Blake Griffin has helped, as the Pistons are a woeful 2-8 in their last 10 games.

In the final month-plus of the regular season, the Pistons will have to turn things around, and quick, if they wish to make it to the postseason. A good place to start that turnaround would be at home on Wednesday night with a big win over the visiting first-place Raptors. That, though, will be a tough task.

The Raptors are playing phenomenal basketball right now. They've won five in a row, and nine out of their last 10. If there's one sign of hope for the Pistons, though, it's that the Raps have been far better at home. They're 27-5 in Toronto and 19-12 on the road -- still a strong record, but they're beatable away from home.