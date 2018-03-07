Raptors vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Pistons face must-win to keep slim playoff hopes alive

How to watch Raptors at Pistons

  • Date: Wednesday, March 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Follow: GameTracker  

SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

A season that once looked so promising for the Pistons is on the verge of being a huge disappointment. After starting out 14-6, the Pistons have gone just 15-29 since then, and have fallen to 4 1/2 games outside of the playoff picture. Not even the acquisition of Blake Griffin has helped, as the Pistons are a woeful 2-8 in their last 10 games. 

In the final month-plus of the regular season, the Pistons will have to turn things around, and quick, if they wish to make it to the postseason. A good place to start that turnaround would be at home on Wednesday night with a big win over the visiting first-place Raptors. That, though, will be a tough task.

The Raptors are playing phenomenal basketball right now. They've won five in a row, and nine out of their last 10. If there's one sign of hope for the Pistons, though, it's that the Raps have been far better at home. They're 27-5 in Toronto and 19-12 on the road -- still a strong record, but they're beatable away from home. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES