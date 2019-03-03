Raptors vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The first time the Pistons played the Raptors this season, they came away with a dramatic victory -- one their head coach, Dwane Casey, was certainly ecstatic to get over his old team.

When they meet again on Sunday evening, Casey and Pistons won't be focused so much on revenge, but rather picking up a crucial win as they try to hold on to a playoff spot in the East.

As for the Raptors, they'll be looking to keep pace with the East-leading Bucks, who have a two-game advantage over the Raptors for homecourt in the playoffs.

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Raptors: The Raptors are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. Though their current winning streak is just two games, they've won nine out of their last 10 contests, and have opened up a sizable gap on the third-place Pacers. It's just a two-team race now for the top spot in the East, and the Raptors will need to take care of the Pistons if they want to close to within a game and a half of the Bucks. They'll be hoping, though, that this game isn't as close as their last outing, which they won thanks to a last-second shot by Kawhi Leonard, who is out on Sunday for rest.

Pistons: Once struggling, the Pistons have turned their season around in the last few weeks, rattling off an 8-2 stretch to climb back into the playoff picture. Though it's clear they aren't contenders, simply getting back to the postseason for the first time since 2016, and just the second time since 2009, would be a nice accomplishment for the team from the Motor City. A big reason for their turnaround has been the improved play of Andre Drummond, who is putting together one of the best stretches of his career. He'll have his hands full on Sunday though, going up against the likes of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

Game prediction, pick

This is a pretty small line for a Raptors team that is far superior to the Pistons, but that's due in large part to the absence of Leonard, who is sitting out to rest. The Raptors still have plenty of talent, but with Leonard out, and the Pistons drawing some extra inspiration from their playoff chase, I'm going to ride with the home team.