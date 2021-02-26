Who's Playing

Houston @ Toronto

Current Records: Houston 11-19; Toronto 16-17

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a matchup against the Houston Rockets since March 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Raptors came up short against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, falling 116-108. Despite the loss, Toronto had strong showings from point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds, and shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Houston and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 112-96 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard John Wall (20 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Raptors at 16-17 and the Rockets at 11-19. Toronto is 7-9 after losses this season, Houston 5-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Toronto.