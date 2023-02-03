The Houston Rockets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center. Houston is 13-38 overall and 8-17 at home, while Toronto is 23-30 overall and 8-18 on the road. The Raptors have won three straight in the head-to-head series, including winning outright by seven points on Nov. 9 but failing to cover as 10-point favorites.

Toronto is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.

Rockets vs. Raptors spread: Rockets +7.5

Rockets vs. Raptors over/under: 225 points

Rockets vs. Raptors money line: Houston +260, Toronto -335

What you need to know about the Rockets

Despite missing its top two scorers in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., Houston was still able to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder by a 112-106 score on Wednesday. Veteran Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 25 points while rookie Tari Eason set career-highs in both points (20) and rebounds (13).

Twelve of Eason's 13 boards came on the offensive end to give him a unique stat line. Eason could be in line for another big night on Friday as fellow rookie, Jabari Smith Jr. (hip), is questionable, while Green and Porter remain out. Houston has covered two straight games and is looking to match its season-high of three straight covers, which it set in late November.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto came up on the short end of a 131-128 score against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Six different Raptors scored in double-figures, led by 34 points from Fred VanVleet. The point guard also logged 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the second triple-double of his career.

Toronto's struggles come despite the team averaging the fewest turnovers on offense and forcing the second-most turnovers on defense. The Raptors rank just 27th in field goal percentage and 28th in 3-point percentage as many of their best players are having off-shooting years. OG Anunoby, who is one of the team's best outside shooters with 36.6% from 3-point range, will be out tonight with a wrist injury.

