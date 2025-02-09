The Houston Rockets (32-19) are hosting the Toronto Raptors (16-36) in a showdown on Sunday afternoon. The Raptors are losers of three straight games. The Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off Toronto 121-109 on Friday. Meanwhile, Houston is on a five-game losing streak. On Feb. 6, the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Rockets 127-114. In their first matchup on Dec. 22, the Rockets beat Toronto 114-110.

Tipoff from Toyota Center in Houston is at 2 p.m. ET. Houston is a 9-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Rockets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224. Before locking in any Rockets vs. Raptors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Rockets spread: Houston -9

Raptors vs. Rockets over/under: 224 points

Raptors vs. Rockets money line: Houston -407, Toronto +318

TOR: The Raptors are 30-21-1 against the spread this season

HOU: The Rockets are 29-21-1 against the spread this season

Raptors vs. Rockets picks:

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Jalen Green is an athletic ball handler who can score from all three levels on the court. Green averages a team-high 21.5 points to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's scored 25-plus points in five of his last eight games. In Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves, Green had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Center Alperen Sengun is an effective presence in the frontcourt as a rebounder and scorer. Sengun is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (10.6) per game to go along with 19.2 points and 5.0 assists. He's generated 30 double-doubles this campaign. On Feb. 4 versus the Brooklyn Nets, the 22-year-old finished with 24 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists.

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward Scottie Barnes is an all-around weapon as a scorer, passer, and rebounder. Barnes logs 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. The 23-year-old has scored at least 20 points and dished out five assists in four of the last eight games. On Feb. 4 against the Knicks, Barnes had 23 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Gradey Dick is another lengthy playmaker (6-foot-6) who can create his own shot with ease. Dick averages 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and shoots 35% from downtown. The Kansas product has tallied 15-plus points in two of the last four games. In his previous matchup, Dick tallied 17 points and seven boards.

How to make Raptors vs. Rockets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Raptors vs. Rockets and is leaning Under the total, projecting 213 combined points.

So who wins Raptors vs. Rockets on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Rockets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.