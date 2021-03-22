The Houston Rockets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 11-30 overall and 5-15 at home, while Toronto is 17-25 overall and 9-15 on the road. The Raptors won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 26, 122-111.

Rockets vs. Raptors spread: Rockets +8.5

Rockets vs. Raptors over-under: 225 points

Rockets vs. Raptors money line: Toronto -380, Houston +310

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets fell 114-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Houston has lost a franchise record 20 consecutive games. It is the ninth longest losing streak in NBA history. Before Sunday, Houston had lost 12 straight games by double digits, the longest such streak in league history.

Christian Wood had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds on Sunday. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points. He will be rested on Monday. John Wall missed two shots in the final 10 seconds. Kevin Porter Jr. (quadrceps) is questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto lost on Sunday, 116-105 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors have dropped eight consecutive games. They have not won since beating the Rockets on Feb. 26. The top scorer for Toronto was Fred VanVleet (23 points). Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell scored 18 points each.

Toronto was outscored 32-18 in the third quarter on Sunday. The Raptors are now in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, one spot removed from the play-in tournament. VanVleet has made a 3-pointer in 69 straight games, a franchise record.

