The Philadelphia 76ers, in a battle for the fifth-seed in the Eastern Conference, will finish their home slate in the bubble on Wednesday when they take on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have already wrapped up the second seed in the East behind Milwaukee, while the 76ers are the sixth-seed and trail the Indiana Pacers by one game. Toronto has won two of three meetings this season with home wins on Nov. 25 (101-96) and Jan. 22 (107-95). The 76ers posted a 110-104 victory on Dec. 8 at Philadelphia.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors lead the all-time series 56-39, and have won 23 of the past 27 meetings with Philadelphia. The Raptors are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Sixers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 219.5. Before making any Sixers vs. Raptors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Sixers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: Raptors -6.5

Raptors vs. 76ers over-under: 219.5 points

Raptors vs. 76ers money line: Raptors -270, 76ers +230

TOR: Is tied for sixth with New Orleans in 3-point field goal percentage at 37.1

PHI: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers and is 11th in the NBA with 37 double-doubles this season

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has been on fire, winning nine of its last 10 games and posting a 5-1 mark in the Orlando bubble. The Raptors' only loss was a 122-100 decision to Boston on Aug. 7. Toronto is 33-11 against Eastern Conference foes and is 26-9 when playing as the road team. Since Aug. 1, the Raptors have posted wins over the top teams in both the East and West, beating Milwaukee 114-106 on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 on Aug. 1.

Offensively, the Raptors are led by forward Pascal Siakam, who is averaging a career high 23 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. Only two players in Raptors history – Chris Bosh (24.0 and 10.8 in 2009-10) and Kawhi Leonard (26.6 and 7.3 in 2018-19) – have finished a season averaging at least 23 points and seven rebounds. Siakam scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Monday against Milwaukee, but did not play in the fourth quarter. He has scored 30-plus points 15 times this season after having done so in five of 80 games last season.

Why the 76ers can cover

Despite that, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. 76ers spread. That's because the 76ers are nearly automatic as the home team in 2019-20, going 31-3. Philadelphia has won three of its past four home games against Toronto and is 28-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. The 76ers may be without a number of their top players. Point guard Ben Simmons is out as he recovers from left knee surgery on Monday, while Embiid, who missed Tuesday's game against Phoenix, is nursing a sore ankle. Forward Tobias Harris (right ankle) and center Al Horford (left knee) also were held out against the Suns.

But the 76ers still have a lot of fire power as reserve guard Alec Burks has posted three consecutive 20-plus point games. He had 22 on Friday against Orlando, 20 vs. Portland on Sunday, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and 23 against Phoenix on Tuesday. Burks is tied for 10th in the NBA this season with 33 double-figure scoring games off the bench. In 12 career games against Toronto, he is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

How to make Raptors vs. Sixers picks

Only one player for either side goes for over 20 points.

So who wins Sixers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Sixers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.