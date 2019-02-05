Raptors vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Eastern Conference contenders clash on Tuesday when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers (34-19) just concluded a 2-2 West Coast road trip and are 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Raptors (38-16) look to keep the pressure on top-seeded Milwaukee. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center. The Raptors have won two of the three meetings, both in Toronto, but Philadelphia is a four-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds. The over-under for total points scored is 228. Before making any Raptors vs. Sixers picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account the 76ers' strong offensive play of late in which Philadelphia has scored at least 120 points in seven of their last 10 wins. The 76ers are also 21-5 on their home floor and 20-13 against conference foes.

Center Joel Embiid is a major reason for Philadelphia's success. Although he averages 27.2 points and 13.5 rebounds, he's had a number of monster games the past couple of weeks. In a win at Golden State, Embiid scored 26 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. He also had over 30 points in wins over San Antonio, Houston, Minnesota and Washington, and added 31 in a loss to Oklahoma City. The 76ers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss, and the home team has covered five straight in this series.

But just because Philadelphia is coming in hot doesn't mean it'll cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Raptors have dominated this series since the beginning of the 2013-2014 season. Toronto has won 20 of 23 meetings, and in the process has gone 8-3 in Philadelphia. Like the 76ers, the Raptors can put up points. In their last 11 wins, they have scored at least 120 eight times, including 140 against the host Wizards last month.

Forward Kawhi Leonard has been a big reason for the Raptors' success. He leads the team in scoring (27.4), rebounding (7.9) and steals (1.9). In the past 10 games, he has scored at least 30 six times, including 41 against the Wizards. The Raptors have also held their own on the road, going 16-11 this season and are 22-10 overall against Eastern Conference opponents.

