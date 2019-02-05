Raptors vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, top predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The Toronto Raptors will look to continue their dominance over the host Philadelphia 76ers when the teams meet Tuesday. Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center is slated for 8 p.m. The Raptors (38-16) have owned the Sixers (34-19) in recent years, having won 20 of the last 23 meetings, including two of three this season. But Philadelphia is tough to beat on their home floor, going 21-5 in the City of Brotherly Love this season. In fact, the 76ers defeated the Raptors by 25 points at home already. The 76ers are three-point home favorites in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds, down from an open of 4.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 231, up three from where the line started. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Raptors vs. Sixers picks of your own.

The model knows the 76ers have won seven of 10 and just concluded a 2-2 West Coast trip that included wins over the Lakers and Warriors. With under 30 games to be played in the regular season, the Sixers are right in the thick of the battle for home-court advantage in the 2019 NBA playoffs. Philadelphia is currently tied with Boston for the No. 3 seed and trails top-seeded Milwaukee by five games. They are just 3.5 games behind second-seeded Toronto.

The 76ers are riding the hot play of center Joel Embiid, who leads the team in several categories, including scoring. In the past 10 games, Embiid has scored over 30 points five times. Five other 76ers average in double-figures as well.

But just because Philadelphia is coming in hot doesn't mean it'll cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Raptors have dominated this series since the beginning of the 2013-2014 season. Toronto has won 20 of 23 meetings, and in the process has gone 8-3 in Philadelphia. Like the 76ers, the Raptors can put up points. In their last 11 wins, they have scored at least 120 eight times, including 140 against the host Wizards last month.

Forward Kawhi Leonard has been a big reason for the Raptors' success. He leads the team in scoring (27.4), rebounding (7.9) and steals (1.9). In the past 10 games, he has scored at least 30 six times, including 41 against the Wizards. The Raptors have also held their own on the road, going 16-11 this season and are 22-10 overall against Eastern Conference opponents.

