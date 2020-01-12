Raptors vs. Spurs: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Toronto
Current Records: San Antonio 16-21; Toronto 25-13
What to Know
On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.3 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 6 p.m. ET. The Toronto Raptors will need to watch out since San Antonio has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
The contest between the Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Spurs falling 134-121, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of G DeMar DeRozan, who had 36 points and nine assists along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toronto ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The top scorers for Toronto were PF Serge Ibaka (23 points) and SG Terence Davis (23 points). Ibaka has posted a double-double in each of his past seven games.
San Antonio is now 16-21 while Toronto sits at 25-13. The Raptors are 14-10 after wins this season, and the Spurs are 10-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.74
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Toronto.
- Feb 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. San Antonio 117
- Jan 03, 2019 - San Antonio 125 vs. Toronto 107
- Jan 19, 2018 - Toronto 86 vs. San Antonio 83
- Oct 23, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. Toronto 97
- Jan 24, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Toronto 82
- Apr 02, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Toronto 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Toronto 97 vs. San Antonio 94
