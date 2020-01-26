Raptors vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 20-24 overall and 12-11 at home, while Toronto is 31-14 overall and 15-7 on the road. San Antonio enters Sunday's showdown having won three of its last four games. Toronto, meanwhile, has won six straight. Toronto is favored by three-points in the latest Spurs vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Raptors spread: Toronto -3

Spurs vs. Raptors over-under: 221.5 points

Spurs vs. Raptors money line: San Antonio +124, Toronto -145

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio suffered a disappointing loss on Friday as the Spurs fell 103-99 to Phoenix. Point guard Patty Mills had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. Despite scoring less than 100 points in their last outing, the Spurs enter Sunday's matchup against the Raptors averaging 113.6 points per game, the seventh-best mark in the NBA. San Antonio is led by DeMar DeRozan, who's averaging 22.6 points and 5.2 assists per game, and LaMarcus Aldridge, who's scoring 19.3 points and grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with New York on Friday, but the Raptors still walked away with a 118-112 win. It was another big night for point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 26 points along with six rebounds. Lowry is having another sensational season for the Raptors, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

However, Toronto has struggled mightily on the road against San Antonio. In fact, the Raptors have lost each of their last 10 meetings on the road against the Spurs.

