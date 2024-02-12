The Toronto Raptors will host the San Antonio Spurs in a cross-conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule. Toronto is 19-34 overall and 11-14 at home, while San Antonio is 10-43 overall and 5-22 on the road. The Raptors have won each of the last six meetings, including a 123-116 overtime victory on Nov. 5. The Raptors are 25-28 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Spurs are 23-29-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are favored by 6 points in the latest Spurs vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points.

Raptors vs. Spurs spread: Raptors -6

Raptors vs. Spurs over/under: 236.5 points

Raptors vs. Spurs money line: Raptors: -236, Spurs: +192

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors managed to slip by the Cleveland Cavaliers the last time these teams faced off, but that sure wasn't the case this time around. Toronto suffered a bruising 119-95 defeat at the hands of the Cavs on Saturday. The Raptors' defeat came about despite a quality game from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Less helpful for the Raptors was Ochai Agbaji's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Toronto has made lots of trades this season, so its roster looks completely different than what it started the year with. The constant has been Barnes, who is headed to his first All-Star Game. He ranks in the top 20 in total rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, while averaging 20.1 points per game. However, Toronto is just 4-18 straight-up when Barnes scores at least 22 points, compared to a 15-16 SU record when he scores 21 or fewer.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 123-103 walloping at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Victor Wembanyama led the losing side with 21 points but he had just four rebounds and one blocked shot, despite leading the NBA in the latter with 3.0 blocks per game.

San Antonio ranks last in the NBA with 34.1% from beyond the arc, while it also attempts the second-fewest free throws per game. That makes it hard to put points on the board efficiently, which helps explain why the Spurs rank 27th in offensive rating. The best part of this young Spurs team is its selflessness as San Antonio ranks third in the NBA in assists despite Tre Jones (5.8) being the only player averaging more than 3.7 assists per game.

Key Betting Info

The Spurs will be relying on another big game from Keldon Johnson to pull off a win. On the season, Johnson has averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Raptors are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between -7.5 to -4.5.

The Spurs are 4-6-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between +4.5 to +7.5.

The Spurs are 19-28-1 against the spread in their last 48 games when not the favorite.

