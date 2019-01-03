Raptors vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

It's safe to say that this is one of the most anticipated games of the entire season. The San Antonio Spurs were blindsided by the fact that Kawhi Leonard only appeared in nine games last season due to a quadriceps injury. During the offseason, the All-Star swingman was traded to the Toronto Raptors and the Spurs officially moved on from what appeared to be a toxic situation with Leonard.

On the other hand, the Raptors blindsided one of the franchise's most productive player in DeMar DeRozan. He and Jakob Poeltl went back to the Spurs in a trade that has clearly benefited both sides. Both teams are in the thick of their respective playoff races, which makes Thursday's nationally televised matchup all the more important.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see which side gets the last laugh in this affair.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 3

Thursday, Jan. 3 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Spurs -1.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Raptors: After being the top seed in the Eastern Conference a season ago, the Raptors have picked up right where they left off with the addition of Leonard. The former Spur is putting up MVP-caliber numbers so far as he's averaging 27.3 points and shooting just over 36 percent from beyond the arc. Danny Green has also been a stellar addition in terms of the team's perimeter offense. With Leonard on the court, there's been very few teams that have been able to slow down the Raptors this season. Of course, the biggest storyline will be what type of reception Leonard receives from the San Antonio crowd. Considering the way his tenure ended, it's quite possible that it won't be a positive one.

Spurs: San Antonio will attempt to prove that it can win without the versatile superstar who helped them win the 2014 NBA title. On Wednesday, DeMar DeRozan said that he doesn't believe this will be an emotional game right now, but that his mindset could change closer to the contest getting underway. It was been publicized that DeRozan was blindsided by the trade and genuinely enjoyed his time North of the Border. Revenge certainly could be on his mind and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see DeRozan have one of his best games of the season.

Game prediction, pick

The Spurs would love nothing more than to stick it to Kawhi Leonard for forcing his way out of San Antonio. The Raptors don't have a ton of depth, so the Spurs will get the job done in a narrow win on the big stage.