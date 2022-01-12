Through 3 Quarters

Their last head-to-head March of last year was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns will finish this one. Toronto and Phoenix are all tied up at 71.

The Raptors have been relying on power forward Pascal Siakam, who has 20 points and six assists in addition to six boards, and small forward OG Anunoby, who has 18 points. Siakam does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Point guard Chris Paul has led the way so far for Phoenix, as he has 11 points and eight assists along with four steals.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Toronto

Current Records: Phoenix 30-9; Toronto 20-17

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. The Suns won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Phoenix saw their 10-point advantage in the point spread and came into their contest against the Miami Heat with a big head. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Phoenix as they lost 123-100 this past Saturday. They were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-50. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 20 points and six assists, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 26 points. Booker's performance made up for a slower game against the Los Angeles Clippers last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Toronto sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds along with seven assists.

Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raptors when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 104-100. Will the Suns repeat their success, or does Toronto have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.52

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.

Mar 26, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Toronto 100

Jan 06, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Toronto 115

Mar 03, 2020 - Toronto 123 vs. Phoenix 114

Feb 21, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101

Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109

Nov 02, 2018 - Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98

Dec 13, 2017 - Toronto 115 vs. Phoenix 109

Dec 05, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Phoenix 113

Jan 22, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Toronto 103

Dec 29, 2016 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 91

Feb 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Phoenix 97

Nov 29, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Toronto 102

Injury Report for Toronto

Gary Trent Jr.: Out (Ankle)

Scottie Barnes: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Phoenix