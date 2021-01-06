The Toronto Raptors will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 5-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Raptors are 1-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Raptors have won the last six games between the teams. Phoenix is favored by three-points in the latest Suns vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Raptors spread: Suns -3

Suns vs. Raptors over-under: 219.5 points

Suns vs. Raptors money line: Toronto +130, Phoenix -150



What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns fell 112-107 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Devin Booker had 25 points and eight assists in addition to five boards, while Deandre Ayton had 24 points along with eight rebounds. Phoenix erased a 31-point second quarter deficit but could not finish off the comeback. The Suns had won four in a row and 13 of 14 dating back to last season.

The Clippers outscored the Suns 21-7 in points off turnovers. The Suns committed seven of their 14 turnovers in the first quarter. The Suns rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 100.6 on average. Phoenix has outscored its opponents by 51 points through seven games, the fourth-best scoring margin in the NBA. The Suns have won 15 of 24 home matchups with the Raptors.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday, 126-114. Toronto was down 100-81 at the end of the third quarter. Fred VanVleet shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight rebounds. Toronto led by 13 points in the first quarter, but Boston had a 15-point edge by the third quarter. The Raptors shot 40 percent from the field and finished 13-for-37 from three-point range.

The Raptors are coming into Wednesday's game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, at only 106 on average. Toronto has won 11 of the last 17 meetings with Phoenix. VanVleet has scored 25 points in three consecutive games. He has made a three-point field goal in 38 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history.

How to make Raptors vs. Suns picks

