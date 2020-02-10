Raptors vs. Timberwolves: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Toronto
Current Records: Minnesota 16-35; Toronto 39-14
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Toronto Raptors. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are currently enjoying a 14-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Toronto escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. Toronto's shooting guard Fred VanVleet filled up the stat sheet, picking up 29 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday. Minnesota put the hurt on Los Angeles with a sharp 142-115 victory. That 27-point margin sets a new team best for Minnesota on the season. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Towns.
The wins brought Toronto up to 39-14 and Minnesota to 16-35. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the Minnesota squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.67
Odds
The Raptors are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won six out of their last nine games against Minnesota.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Minnesota 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Oct 24, 2018 - Toronto 112 vs. Minnesota 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - Toronto 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 20, 2018 - Minnesota 115 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 08, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Toronto 124 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 24, 2016 - Toronto 114 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 10, 2016 - Minnesota 117 vs. Toronto 112
