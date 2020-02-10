Raptors vs. Timberwolves: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Toronto

Current Records: Minnesota 16-35; Toronto 39-14

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Toronto Raptors. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are currently enjoying a 14-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Toronto escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. Toronto's shooting guard Fred VanVleet filled up the stat sheet, picking up 29 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday. Minnesota put the hurt on Los Angeles with a sharp 142-115 victory. That 27-point margin sets a new team best for Minnesota on the season. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Towns.

The wins brought Toronto up to 39-14 and Minnesota to 16-35. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the Minnesota squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.67

Odds

The Raptors are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Toronto have won six out of their last nine games against Minnesota.