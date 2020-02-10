Raptors vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 39-14 overall and 20-7 at home, while Minnesota is 16-35 overall and 9-16 on the road. The Raptors are riding a franchise-record 14-game winning streak. The Timberwolves snapped a 13-game losing streak on Monday. Toronto is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves spread: Raptors -9.5

Raptors vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230.5 points

Raptors vs. Timberwolves money line: Toronto -511, Minnesota 390

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, 119-118 on Saturday. Fred VanVleet had 29 points and six assists. Toronto blew an 18-point lead but took their final lead on a Pascal Siakam free throw with 22.9 seconds remaining. The Nets missed a pair of shots to end the game.

Kyle Lowry missed Saturday's game because of whiplash and is questionable for Monday's game.

The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 42.9, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.8 percent of its shots, which is the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the league. Toronto defeated Minnesota 122-112 on January 18 at Minneapolis in the last meeting between the teams.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were the clear victors by a 142-115 margin over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin of victory for the Timberwolves yet this season. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 13 boards, and nine dimes. Malik Beasley had 23 points on seven 3-pointers and 10 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell did not play on Saturday and is questionable for Monday's game.

