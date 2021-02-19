The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center. Minnesota is 7-22 overall and 4-10 at home, while Toronto is 14-15 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Timberwolves won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 14, 116-112.

Toronto is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Raptors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Raptors spread: Timberwolves +2.5

Timberwolves vs. Raptors over-under: 226 points

Latest Odds: Toronto Raptors -3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost to the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Wednesday, 134-128. Anthony Edwards finished with only eight points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Minnesota has lost six of its past seven games. Malik Beasley finished with 31 points, his fourth outing of 30-plus points this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a season-high 30 points and 10 rebounds and made all 12 of his free throw attempts on Wednesday. Ricky Rubio also double-doubled on a season-high 20 points and a season-high 13 assists. Minnesota is second in the NBA in bench points per game (41.1)

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto zoomed past the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, 110-96. Norman Powell had 29 points and Pascal Siakam had 27 points and five assists along with six boards. The Raptors have won four of their past six games. Toronto is aiming to reach .500 for the first time this season on Friday.

Toronto ranks third in the NBA in scoring for the month of February (120.4 points per game). Fred VanVleet (23.7), Siakam (23.2) and Powell (21.7) are all averaging 20-plus points per game this month. Kyle Lowry (thumb and ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game after initially being ruled out.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Raptors spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 83-48 roll.