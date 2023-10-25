The Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors open their 2023-24 season on Wednesday night, each seeking a result greater than last year's finish. The Timberwolves went 42-40 last season, losing to the Lakers in the first play-in game before defeating Oklahoma City to advance to the Western Conference's final eight. They then fell in five games to Denver, who went on to win the NBA Championship. The Raptors went 41-41 in 2022-23, losing in the first round of the play-in tournament to the Bulls. The teams split the two game head-to-head series last season, a 128-126 Minnesota win at home and a 122-107 Toronto victory in Canada.

The game from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game last season, while the Raptors averaged 112.9. Minnesota is a 1-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Raptors odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors spread: Timberwolves -1

Timberwolves vs. Raptors over/under: 222.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Raptors money line: Timberwolves -119, Raptors +100

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota's top three players are a formidable unit that can hang with most teams in the league. Star guard Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season and showed he was the all-around player the Timberwolves had hoped when they took him No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. In the offseason, he signed a five year contract extension worth up to $260 million and should be the face of Minnesota's franchise for years to come.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been the Timberwolves' face for years and looks to be fully healthy to start 2023 after playing in only 29 regular season games last season. He's averaging 23 points per game and 11.2 rebounds and looks to exceed those numbers if Minnesota is to surprise in the Western Conference. Center Rudy Gobert was acquired from Utah last season and averaged 13.6 PPG and 11.6 RPG in his first season in Minnesota.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto lost point guard Fred VanVleet to Houston in the offseason and replaced him with Dennis Schroder from the Lakers. The veteran Schroder averaged 12.6 points per game and 4.5 assists per game for LA last season. Toronto returns five other double digit scorers from 2022-23 including Pascal Siakam (24.2 PPG), Gary Trent Jr. (17.4 PPG), OG Anunoby (16.8 PPG), Scottie Barnes (15.3 PPG) and Jakob Poeltl (13.1 PPG).

The Raptors' offense is centered around forward Siakam, who has increased his scoring averages in each of the last three seasons. He also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 2022-23. For Toronto to improve this season, Schroder will need to gel with the returning players and Toronto would be a contender for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 225 points.

