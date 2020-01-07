Raptors vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Portland @ Toronto

Current Records: Portland 15-22; Toronto 24-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-8 against the Toronto Raptors since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Portland will be seeking to avenge the 114-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 13 of last year.

The matchup between the Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 122-111. A silver lining for the Trail Blazers was the play of PG Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Toronto greeted the new year with a 121-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets. PG Fred VanVleet was the offensive standout of the contest for Toronto, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and 11 dimes. VanVleet's performance made up for a slower game against Miami last week.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 24-12 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 15-22. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if the Trail Blazers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against Portland.