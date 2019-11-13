Raptors vs. Trail Blazers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The defending champion Toronto Raptors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 4-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Toronto is 7-3 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Blazers have lost five of their last six games, while the Raptors are 3-1 on their current five-game road trip. Portland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Raptors vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

It has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under

It was a hard-fought game, but Portland had to settle for a 107-99 defeat against Sacramento on Tuesday. Anfernee Simons just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 27 points. On Friday, he scored a career-high 60 against Brooklyn. Lillard enters Wednesday's matchup ranked second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.5 points per game.

The Blazers are dealing with multiple injuries. Jusuf Nurkic has a leg injury, Pau Gasol is battling a foot problem and Zach Collins is dealing with a shoulder issue. All three are expected to miss the game against the Raptors. Rodney Hood has a back injury and he has also been ruled out of Wednesday's contest.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Clippers took down Toronto 98-88 on Monday. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He is averaging 26.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, leading the Raptors in both categories. He scored 44 against New Orleans on Friday.

The Raptors have been dealing with their own injuries, the latest being an eye issue for OG Anunoby, who will miss tonight's game. Kyle Lowry is out two to three weeks with a thumb injury and Serge Ibaka is out indefinitely with an ankle problem.

So who wins Raptors vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.