Raptors vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Toronto Raptors look to continue their winning ways when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening. The Raptors (45-17) are second in the East and trail Milwaukee by 2.5 games, while the Trail Blazers (38-23) are fourth in the West and within five games of first-place Golden State. The Raptors have won eight of nine and 15 of their past 17 home games. Friday's tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Raptors are 26-6 at home. Toronto is a five-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 227.

Toronto is 17-6 against the West and is in the top 10 in several statistical categories. The Raptors are third in point differential (plus-5.5), fifth in free throw percentage (.803), sixth in scoring (114.2) and 10th in field goal percentage (.469) and points allowed (108.7). Toronto has won six of the past seven in the series.

Guard-forward Kawhi Leonard (26.8 ppg) scored 28 points in the first meeting with Portland, and has been hot. He scored 30 vs. Brooklyn on Feb. 11. Power forward Pascal Siakam (16.3 ppg) has surpassed his average in four of the past five games, including 44 against Washington on Feb. 13 and 25 vs. Boston on Feb. 26.

Portland, which won the first meeting in December, leads the all-time series 28-16. The Trail Blazers are 18-4 against the East and are near the top of the league in several statistical categories. Portland is second in free throw percentage (.819), third in rebounding (47.8) and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (.363).

Point guard Damian Lillard (25.8 ppg) had a monster game at Boston with 33 points Wednesday, while guard CJ McCollum (21.1 ppg) had 35 at Cleveland on Monday. Center Jusuf Nurkic (15.4 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in the past four games and in six of 10. He scored 27 at Brooklyn on Feb. 21.

