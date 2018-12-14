Raptors vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Toronto Raptors have been the talk of the NBA and certainly for good reason. They're coming off their second victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors this season. Kawhi Leonard has been absolutely sensational, but the team did take a hit when Jonas Valanciunas was forced to have surgery on his dislocated thumb. Now the team's frontcourt depth takes a little bit of a hit and Greg Monroe will likely have a larger role for the team. It's also worth noting that Leonard is currently listed as questionable for Friday's game as he deals with a bruised hip.

The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the top teams in the Western Conference just a few weeks ago, but things have taken a drastic turn as of late. Portland has lost eight of its last 11 games and now find itself on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. Obviously, it's still very early in the season, but this is a hole that the Blazers need to dig themselves out of. It's going to start with their stellar backcourt tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who is coming off a 40-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week.

Both teams are very dangerous when it comes to shooting from the perimeter, so it'll be interesting to see just how hungry Portland is at home.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 14

Friday, Dec. 14 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Trail Blazers +3.0

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Raptors: They've been quite the story throughout the season thus far. Toronto was coming off earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference last postseason, but the team ended up getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers. With that in mind, the Raptors made huge changes and acquired a franchise-altering player in the form of Leonard. Leonard hasn't missed a beat despite only appearing in nine games last season and is a dark horse MVP candidate right now. The dangerous forward has gone toe-to-toe with Kevin Durant on multiple occasions this season, but it's unclear if he'll be able to go against the Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers: While it hasn't exactly been a secret in recent years, Lillard is playing some incredible basketball through the first half of the season. Lillard is currently averaging 27.0 points per contest, which is good for fifth in the entire league. The former lottery pick is in the midst of having the best season of his NBA career as he's only averaged this many points one other time in his seven professional seasons. With the amount of depth that the Raptors have, Lillard is going to have to bring his 'A' game if he wants to lead his team to victory.

Game prediction, pick

This one is going to be extremely interesting considering that Portland and Toronto are two of the most dangerous offenses that the NBA has to offer. Take the Trail Blazers at home especially with Leonard's status being uncertain.