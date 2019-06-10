Raptors vs. Warriors odds, line: 2019 NBA Finals Game 5 picks, predictions from expert on 83-56 run

Kevin Durant (calf) appears to be back. The Golden State Warriors star is officially listed as a game-time decision, but multiple reports indicate he'll play for the first time since the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Toronto Raptors, up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, host the Warriors for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors, led by Kawhi Leonard, are seeking their first-ever title and have three tries to win once to accomplish it, while the two-time defending champion Warriors are trying to stave off elimination. Toronto is favored by 1.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Warriors odds, with the over-under, or total points expected to be scored, at 214.5. Before you make any Raptors vs. Warriors picks for Monday, you'll want to see the NBA Finals 2019 predictions from handicapper Tom Fornelli, given the sizzling run he's on.

Fornelli knows the Raptors can't focus all their defensive energy on stopping Steph Curry now. Before Durant went down in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round series with Houston, he was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Now, he's back in the lineup.

The Warriors have had Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup just 23 times this year, and they're 19-4. Even without Durant, the Warriors have been solid on the road, winning five of six away from home without him.

But just because Durant is likely back doesn't mean Golden State is a lock to win or cover the Raptors vs. Warriors spread.

Toronto was 32-9 at home in the regular season and 9-3 in the NBA Playoffs 2019, among the best marks in the league. And they have the best player on the court in Leonard, who's averaging 31.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game in the playoffs.

And Toronto has already shown the ability to knock off Golden State with Durant in the lineup. Toronto beat Golden State in both regular-season matchups despite a massive 40.5-point average from Durant, and Leonard didn't even play in one of those victories. Even with Durant expected to go, it's unclear how effective he'll be given his extended absence.

