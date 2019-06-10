Raptors vs. Warriors odds, line: 2019 NBA Finals Game 5 picks, predictions from top expert on 83-56 run

The Toronto Raptors can make history on Monday night when they host the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors, founded in 1995, have never captured the NBA championship, but Kawhi Leonard has them on the brink of immortality, with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena. The Warriors won't go down lightly - the two-time defending champions get a massive boost Monday with the return of 10-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant (calf), who missed the last nine games. The spread has swung wildly, opening with Toronto favored by 2.5 before swinging to Golden State -1 with the news of Durant's return. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds, four points above the opening of 212. With everything on the line and Durant's presence new to the series, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from Tom Fornelli before locking in any Warriors vs. Raptors picks of your own.

Fornelli knows the Raptors can't focus all their defensive energy on stopping Steph Curry now. Before Durant went down in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round series with Houston, he was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Now, he's back in the lineup.

The Warriors have had Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup just 23 times this year, and they're 19-4. Even without Durant, the Warriors have been solid on the road, winning five of six away from home without him.

But just because Durant is likely back doesn't mean Golden State is a lock to win or cover the Raptors vs. Warriors spread.

Toronto has Kawhi Leonard. He is averaging 30.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the NBA Finals 2019 and 31.1 points in the 2019 NBA Playoffs overall.

He's not alone. After getting outplayed in Game 2, Serge Ibaka and Pascal Saikam reversed course and handled Green and Cousins in Game 4, combining for 40 points. Meanwhile, Durant's return may initially give Golden State a boost, but keep in mind KD averaged 40.5 points in two regular-season meetings with the Raptors -- and Toronto won them both, one without Leonard.

