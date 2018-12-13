Raptors vs. Warriors score: Toronto dismantles Golden State without Kawhi Leonard to end long drought at Oracle Arena

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When it was announced that Kawhi Leonard would miss his second consecutive game with a sore hip, that was supposed to be an advantage for the Golden State Warriors. Turns out, it was the other way around.

The Raptors dismantled the Warriors on Wednesday, 113-93, at Oracle Arena, Toronto's second straight dominant performance without their All-NBA forward. It was Toronto's first win at Oracle Arena since 2004, after 13 consecutive losses. Kyle Lowry was the floor leader in Leonard's absence, but it was a full team effort on both ends of the court that allowed the Raptors to walk away with a big win. Lowry finished with 23 points and 12 assists, and he was one of five Raptors in double-figures.

The Warriors just couldn't put the ball in the hoop, and were led by Kevin Durant's 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting. Here are some takeaways from the game.

Well runs dry at Oracle

Coming off of their two best 3-point shooting nights of the season (19-43 against the Wolves on Monday, 19-for-46 against the Bucks on Friday -- both wins), one could say that the averages caught up to the Warriors on Wednesday. They were off from the beginning, and finished a very un-Golden State-like 6-for-26 from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry, who came into the game shooting exactly 50 percent 3s this season, went a paltry 2-for-8 against the Raptors, with fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson going 0-for-5.

Strength in numbers (for the wrong team)

Golden State's ubiquitous motto of "Strength in Numbers" was on fully display on Wednesday night ... by the Toronto Raptors. Five players scored in double figures, and nobody had more than Lowry's 21 points. Even little-used Greg Monroe was pressed into action after a nasty thumb injury to Jonas Valanciunas, and Monroe scored five points and pulled down five rebounds in seven minutes. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the game that their offense is much more unpredictable when Leonard is out, which sometimes works to their advantage. It certainly did on Wednesday.

Lowry steps up again

Nurse also said that Lowry has done a great job this year knowing when he needs to give a little extra. He had been mired in a horrific shooting slump before a breakout game against the Clippers on Tuesday, and he continued the hot streak against the Warriors.

"That's why he's an All-Star player," Nurse said of Lowry. "You have to take what is there, but then you have to force your will a little bit."

Lowry picked and chose his moments perfectly in a brilliant performance against Golden State.

Message sent

For those of you hyping this matchup as a potential NBA Finals preview, maybe it's time to start putting some money on the Raptors? Perhaps there was a slight relaxation on the Warriors' part when they find out Kawhi wasn't playing, but this was a thoroughly dominant performance from Toronto in every facet of the game against a Warriors team at near full strength (Andre Iguodala didn't play and Draymond Green is in his second game back from a toe injury) in one of the toughest road arenas in the NBA -- without their MVP candidate. We won't be able to answer any of our Raptors questions until we see them in the playoffs, but this team is for real, and has earned its 23-7 record.