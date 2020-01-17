Raptors vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Toronto

Current Records: Washington 13-27; Toronto 26-14

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 17-5 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Raptors took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday. It was another big night for F OG Anunoby, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 115-106. SF Davis Bertans had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Toronto is now 26-14 while Washington sits at 13-27. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wizards.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Washington.