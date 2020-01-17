Raptors vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Raptors vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Toronto
Current Records: Washington 13-27; Toronto 26-14
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 17-5 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Raptors took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday. It was another big night for F OG Anunoby, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 115-106. SF Davis Bertans had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Toronto is now 26-14 while Washington sits at 13-27. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wizards have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wizards.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 229
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Washington.
- Dec 20, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Washington 118
- Feb 13, 2019 - Toronto 129 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 13, 2019 - Toronto 140 vs. Washington 138
- Nov 23, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Washington 107
- Oct 20, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Washington 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 25, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 22, 2018 - Washington 106 vs. Toronto 98
- Apr 20, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 17, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 14, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 02, 2018 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Nov 19, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 05, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 01, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Toronto 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Washington 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 08, 2016 - Toronto 97 vs. Washington 88
- Dec 30, 2015 - Toronto 94 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 28, 2015 - Toronto 84 vs. Washington 82
