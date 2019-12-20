Raptors vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Toronto
Current Records: Washington 8-18; Toronto 19-8
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 16-5 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Toronto will be home for the holidays to greet Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. If the game is anything like the Raptors' 129-120 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, taking their contest 112-99. The team ran away with 70 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Washington lost to Chicago 110-109. The Wizards got a solid performance out of SF Davis Bertans, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Toronto's win lifted them to 19-8 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 8-18. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.70%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Wizards are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.8 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBS Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.37
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Toronto have won 16 out of their last 21 games against Washington.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Toronto 129 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 13, 2019 - Toronto 140 vs. Washington 138
- Nov 23, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Washington 107
- Oct 20, 2018 - Toronto 117 vs. Washington 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 25, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 22, 2018 - Washington 106 vs. Toronto 98
- Apr 20, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 17, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 14, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 02, 2018 - Toronto 102 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Nov 19, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 05, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 01, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Toronto 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Washington 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Toronto 106 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 08, 2016 - Toronto 97 vs. Washington 88
- Dec 30, 2015 - Toronto 94 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 28, 2015 - Toronto 84 vs. Washington 82
