Raptors vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington @ Toronto

Current Records: Washington 8-18; Toronto 19-8

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 16-5 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Toronto will be home for the holidays to greet Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. If the game is anything like the Raptors' 129-120 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, taking their contest 112-99. The team ran away with 70 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, Washington fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Washington lost to Chicago 110-109. The Wizards got a solid performance out of SF Davis Bertans, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Toronto's win lifted them to 19-8 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 8-18. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.70%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Wizards are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.8 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.37

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Toronto have won 16 out of their last 21 games against Washington.