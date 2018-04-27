Raptors vs. Wizards: Kelly Oubre takes war of words with Delon Wright to a ridiculous level

Oubre and Wright have been beefing through the press over recent days

The NBA playoffs are an exercise in intensity and physicality, and that can lead to some bad blood between players and teams as they square off against each other every other day for two weeks. Such is the case with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Delon Wright

After the Washington Wizards lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the Toronto Raptors, Oubre commented that Game 6 back in D.C. would be a "different story." He added a little insult towards Wright, whose 18 points off the bench helped swing Game 5 for the Raptors, saying the backup guard only plays well at home. Via the Washington Post:

"The next game is a different story. We're back at home. Just like Delon doesn't play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home," Oubre said, sharing inspiration coupled with a touch of an insult. "You can kind of chalk it up as the same story."

Wright, for his part, initially tried to just move on, offering a pretty nothing quote about how we'll see what happens in Game 6. 

Wright couldn't help himself, though, and as he walked away from the reporters on Thursday, he said he has a "quote ready" for Oubre once the Raptors win Game 6. 

Unsurprisingly, Oubre decided to verbally retaliate Friday morning ahead of the game, and did so by taking it to an extreme level with one of the more bizarre quotes you'll ever see. 

What? It doesn't seem worthwhile to even try and parse that out. Just pay attention to when these two are on the court at the same time during Game 6, because things could get chippy. 

