Who's Playing
Washington @ Toronto
Current Records: Washington 33-41; Toronto 36-38
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 24-8 against the Washington Wizards since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Toronto has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Washington at 6 p.m. ET March 26 at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Raptors made easy work of the Detroit Pistons this past Friday and carried off a 118-97 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-52. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 32 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Washington strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 136-124. It was another big night for Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 23 points and five assists along with nine boards and four blocks.
The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toronto, who are 37-36-1 against the spread.
The wins brought Toronto up to 36-38 and Washington to 33-41. Toronto is 15-20 after wins this season, Washington 17-15.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.54
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 24 out of their last 32 games against Washington.
