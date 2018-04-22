Raptors vs. Wizards odds, Game 4: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks, predictions from data scientist

The Wizards pulled off a little magic on Friday from a 2-0 hole, pulling a rabbit out of their hat in upending the top-seeded Raptors, 122-103. But their next trick will be their most difficult -- knotting up their first-round series. But that's what they'll be attempting on Sunday when they host Toronto at 6 p.m. ET.



The game opened as a pick'em and now the Raptors are laying 1.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5.



On Tuesday, Oh jumped on the Raptors, 6.5-point favorites, to cover against the Wizards, noting Toronto would play with more discipline in Game 2 than they did the previous game, in which they barely covered the spread. The result: DeMar DeRozan went off for 37 points for the Raptors in a comfortable 130-119 win, allowing Oh to cover with room to spare.



Oh knows Toronto will cover the spread if it can force John Wall to shoot threes. In the series, he's swishing 27 points a game, but has registered back-to-back goose eggs from beyond the arc after knocking down three in Game 1.

Wall has shaken off the rust from his regular-season injury and is slashing to the tin and pulling up for jumpers, but no other Wizards guard is more athletic than him.



But the Wizards can stay within the spread -- or win outright -- if they can disrupt Kyle Lowry from running the Raptors' offense. Lowry is averaging 10 assists in the series and knocked down five three-pointers in the Game 3 loss. Getting Lowry into foul trouble means Delon Wright plays the point. He was just 2-for-8 on Friday, scoring six points in 19 minutes.

