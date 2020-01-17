Raptors vs. Wizards odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer on 28-16 roll
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Raptors vs. Wizards matchup 10,000 times.
The Washington Wizards (13-27), led by Bradley Beal, venture to Canada to face off against Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (26-14) on Friday night. Fred VanVleet is questionable to play with a hamstring injury for Toronto, while Washington continues to be without lottery pick Rui Hachimura (groin).
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as 10-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Raptors vs. Wizards odds. Before making any Wizards vs. Raptors picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Wizards vs. Raptors:
- Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -10
- Raptors vs. Wizards over-under: 230 points
- Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Raptors -560, Wizards +418
- WASH: The Wizards are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games
- TOR: The Raptors are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games
Why the Wizards can cover
The model knows that the Wizards have flaws but, offensively, Washington is impressive to watch. Beal is the centerpiece for Scott Brooks' team, averaging 27.6 points per game this season, and he leads a high-powered unit. In fact, the Wizards are above average in multiple subcategories, as well as overall offensive rating, and Washington protects the ball by avoiding turnovers at a top-six clip in the NBA.
The Wizards do struggle defensively, but Washington creates plenty of turnovers and, while the visitors do struggle at containing the defensive glass, Toronto rarely crashes the boards with an eye toward creating second shots.
Why the Raptors can cover
The model understands that, even if VanVleet is unable to play, the Raptors vs. Wizards spread is set at 10 points for a reason. The Raptors boast an elite defense that levels the playing field against a potentially explosive Wizards offense. Toronto ranks in the top three of the NBA in defensive efficiency and effective field-goal percentage allowed, with the Raptors are also quite adept at keeping opponents off the free-throw line.
In addition, Washington's defense is infamously porous, operating at rock-bottom levels when compared to the rest of the NBA, and that opens the door for what could be a breezy offensive night for Toronto.
How to make Raptors vs. Wizards picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Raptors vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
