Raptors vs. Wizards odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven simulation on 28-16 roll

The reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors (26-14) face an intriguing test when the high-powered Washington Wizards (13-27) come to town to help get the Friday NBA schedule underway. Toronto could be without Fred VanVleet, who is listed as questionable to play with a hamstring ailment. On the other side, Washington is still operating without rookie Rui Hachimura (groin), and the Wizards will be playing the underdog role on the road.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as 10.5-point home favorites, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds.

Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -10.5

Raptors vs. Wizards over-under: 230 points

Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Raptors -617, Wizards +451

WASH: The Wizards are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games

TOR: The Raptors are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Wizards can cover

The model knows that the Wizards have flaws but, offensively, Washington is impressive to watch. Bradley Beal is the centerpiece for Scott Brooks' team, averaging 27.6 points per game this season, and he leads a high-powered unit. In fact, the Wizards are above average in multiple subcategories, as well as overall offensive rating, and Washington protects the ball by avoiding turnovers at a top-six clip in the NBA.

The Wizards do struggle defensively, but Washington creates plenty of turnovers and, while the visitors do struggle at containing the defensive glass, Toronto rarely crashes the boards with an eye toward creating second shots.

Why the Raptors can cover

Even so, Washington isn't a lock to cover the double-digit Raptors vs. Wizards spread. The model also has considered the impact made by Pascal Siakam. The star forward missed a large chunk of the campaign with a groin injury, weighing down Toronto's overall statistics, but Siakam is back and the Raptors are 20-9 this season when he suits up. Siakam is averaging 24.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season and, with Kyle Lowry adding 20.5 points and 7.8 assists per contest, the Raptors have more than enough talent to expose Washington's shaky defense.

On the other end, Toronto is excellent defensively, ranking near the top of the league in overall defensive efficiency, and the numbers are certainly in the Raptors favor when it comes to taking care of business against a Washington team that is just 5-16 on the road.

How to make Raptors vs. Wizards picks

