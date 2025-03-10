We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will host the Washington Wizards. Toronto is 21-43 overall and 14-20 at home, while Washington is 13-49 overall and 6-23 on the road. The Raptors have won six of the last eight meetings, but the Wizards prevailed in their last matchup, 118-117, on Saturday. Toronto is 36-26-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 27-34-1 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -6.5

Raptors vs. Wizards over/under: 232.5 points

Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Raptors: -270, Wizards: +219

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards took a 24-point loss the last time they faced off against the Raptors, but this time they managed to keep it close and that made all the difference. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Wizards made off with a 118-117 victory over the Raptors on Saturday. Jordan Poole was a one-man wrecking crew for the Wizards as he went 7-for-12 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points in addition to five assists and three steals. The Wizards also smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with a season-high of 22 offensive rebounds.

Don't expect the Wizards to veer from that game plan on Monday versus a Raptors team which struggles on the glass, ranking 25th in defensive rebounds. The Raptors also have notable offensive struggles, ranking 29th in made 3-pointers per game and 27th in free throw percentage. Additionally, Washington has played above expectations versus the spread recently, going 10-5 versus the number since Feb. 1, and the Wizards will also get to face a Raptors team missing Gradey Dick (knee), Ochai Agbaji (ankle), and Jakob Poeltl (rest), while Brandon Ingram (ankle) has yet to make his team debut.

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite Saturday's defeat, Toronto is still 8-5 ATS over its last 13 games, and it has been one of the best teams versus the spread all season. Toronto's overall ATS record is the third-best in the NBA, while its 60% cover rate at home is the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have also dominated the head-to-head series, going 18-5 versus Washington over their last 23 meetings.

Toronto is hoping to bounce back versus a Washington team that has immense struggles on both ends of the court. The Wizards are 30th in offensive rating, 28th in defensive rating and are 29th in 3-point percentage. Even with various injuries, the Raptors still have their top three scorers active in RJ Barrett (21.7), Scottie Barnes (19.8) and Immanuel Quickley (17.3). Meanwhile, Washington will be without a couple of key veterans who were new acquisitions in Khris Middleton (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger).

How to make Raptors vs. Wizards picks

