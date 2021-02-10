The Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 6-15 overall and 2-7 at home, while the Raptors are 11-13 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Raptors have won the last seven games between the teams. Toronto is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Raptors vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Wizards

On Monday, Washington beat the Chicago Bulls, 105-101. Bradley Beal had 35 points and seven assists in addition to five boards. The Wizards have split their last four games. Rui Hachimura had 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. Washington did miss 20 of 26 three-point attempts.

Beal leads the NBA in scoring at 33.3 points per game. He ranks at the top of the league in games with at least 30 and 40 points, with 14 and 3, respectively. Washington is third in the league in made free throws per game at 19.8. The Wizards are averaging 113.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, 128-113. Fred VanVleet had 32 points and nine assists, and Pascal Siakam shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, six assists and five rebounds. The Raptors have won four of their past five games.

Toronto is averaging 122.0 points over its past five games. Chris Boucher registered his second straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds on Monday. Norman Powell has scored 20-plus points in seven of his last eight games played. OG Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

