Another exciting Eastern Conference matchup is on Monday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Washington is 2-7 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings.

The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Wizards vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -9.5

Raptors vs. Wizards over/under: 229.5 points

Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Raptors: -468, Wizards: +349

Raptors vs. Wizards picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Raptors

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Saturday. The Raptors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 117-94 punch to the gut against Boston. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Raptors in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost five in a row.

Forward Pascal Siakam led the charge for Toronto in Saturday's defeat, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. For the season, Siakam is averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington couldn't handle Brooklyn on Sunday and fell 102-94. The Wizards have now suffered a setback in back-to-back games. Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of Bilal Coulibaly, who secured 20 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

The Wizards are scoring 116.2 points per game this season, which ranks sixth in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading scorer and he's averaging 23.0 points per game. He's knocking down 47.4% of his field goals while also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

How to make Raptors vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 79-42 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.