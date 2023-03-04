On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards face off for the second time in three days. The Wizards defeated the Raptors at home by a 119-108 margin on Thursday, with the rematch also taking place at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital. Toronto is 31-33 overall and 11-20 on the road, with Washington entering at 30-32 overall and 15-13 at home. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out for the Raptors, with Monte Morris (back) ruled out for the Wizards.

Raptors vs. Wizards spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors vs. Wizards over/under: 222.5 points

Raptors vs. Wizards money line: Raptors -120, Wizards +100

TOR: The Raptors are 12-19 against the spread in road games

WASH: The Wizards are 12-15-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has extreme strengths on both sides of the floor this season, making things difficult for any opponent. The Raptors commit the fewest turnovers (11.9 per game) in the NBA, and the Wizards only generate 12.3 takeaways per game on defense. Toronto produces 1.96 assists for every turnover, the second-best ratio in the league, and the Raptors are in the top four of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (31.5%) and second-chance points (16.6 per game).

Toronto also averages 17.5 fast break points per game, No. 3 in the NBA, and the Raptors generate almost 25 free throw attempts per contest. On defense, Toronto creates havoc, including 16.5 takeaways and 9.2 steals per game. That places the Raptors in the top three of the NBA in both categories, and Toronto blocks 5.3 shots per game. Toronto also leads the league with only 11.8 second-chance points allowed per contest.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington's defense is in a strong position in this matchup. The Wizards held the Raptors to 9 of 33 from 3-point range on Thursday, yielding only 1.07 points per possession in what became a double-digit win. Toronto is in the bottom five of the NBA in shooting efficiency, including 45.3% from the field, and Washington has top-seven marks in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, free throw attempts allowed, assists allowed and blocked shots in 2022-23.

On the other end, Washington shot 51% from the field with 30 assists in the most recent matchup against Toronto, and the Wizards have top-10 marks in 2-point shooting (55.7%) and field goal shooting (48.5%). Toronto is giving up 49.0% shooting to opponents this season, a very poor mark, and the Raptors are No. 25 or worse in both fast break points allowed and assists allowed to opponents.

