Raptors vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Raptors at Wizards



Date: Friday, March 2



Friday, March 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Capitol One Arena -- Washington, D.C.



Capitol One Arena -- Washington, D.C. TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

Analysis

Another night, another important game in the race for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. This time around, it's the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards who will be squaring off. Both teams are comfortably in the playoffs, but which seed they'll wind up with is still up in the air.

The Raptors are locked in a battle with the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed, and with it, homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the Wizards are battling with a number of teams in the middle of the playoff picture, with just 4 1/2 games separating third place from eighth. Washington currently sits in fourth.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between these two teams. The Wizards, who usually struggle to get up for games against bad teams, but are ready to go against other playoff squads, have taken two out of the three matchups. All three games have been within 11 points, so this figures to be another close contest.