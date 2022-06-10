Sports memorabilia has been in the middle of a massive boom over the past few years, with all types of records being set for the price rare cards and items have sold for. But the added spotlight on the memorabilia industry hasn't been great for everyone.

The owner of a sports memorabilia store in Chicago was robbed recently, and among the stolen items is an expensive Michael Jordan trading card. According to TMZ Sports, the Chicago Police Department reported that a man removed metal bars from Elite Sports Cards and Comics around 3:44 a.m. on May 31 and broke in through the store's back window.

Once side, the thief stole a pack of cards that included a 1986 Jordan rookie card.

Ronnie Holloway, who owns the store, stated that the stolen Jordan card is worth $25,000. Holloway also released surveillance footage that showed the suspect stealing the rare card, along with other cards of legendary athletes such as Larry Bird, Walter Payton, Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth.

"These are high-end cards," Holloway told TMZ Sports. "Trying to replace it is gonna be hard -- vintage cards can't be replaced."

The estimated combined value of the stolen cards is upwards of $100,000, TMZ reported.

The exact 1986 Jordan rookie card that was stole from the store has been selling for around $70,000 over the past few years. Holloway is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone that has any information that will help solve the case.