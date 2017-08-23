Rashard Lewis wins first-ever BIG3 MVP; Stephen Jackson named Best Trash Talker

Ahead of Sunday's championship game in Las Vegas between the Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters, Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league announced its inaugural award winners on Wednesday evening.

Along with traditional honors such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, there were also some BIG3 original awards, including Best Trash Talker and Too Hard to Guard.

Taking home the first-ever BIG3 MVP Award was Rashard Lewis, who will be attempting to lead the 3 Headed Monsters to the title on Sunday.

BREAKING: BIG3’s 2017 Player Awards announced, with Rashard Lewis winning MVP. All winners listed 👉 https://t.co/uNmV8p1QDY pic.twitter.com/9yRReaN43x — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Rick Mahorn took home the Coach of the Year award for guiding the Trilogy to an undefeated season and championship appearance. James White, also of the Trilogy, was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Most importantly, however, Stephen Jackson (who else) took home the BIG3's Best Trash Talker award.

Best Trash Talker: Stephen Jackson, Killer 3s#BIG32017PlayerAwards 📸 x Chapman Baehler pic.twitter.com/AywQEs9e7k — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 23, 2017

Here is the full list of awards. Via BIG3.com:

Most Valuable Player: Rashard Lewis, 3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis, 3 Headed Monsters Coach of the Year: Rick Mahorn, Trilogy

Rick Mahorn, Trilogy Player Captain of the Year: Kenyon Martin, Trilogy

Kenyon Martin, Trilogy Defensive Player of the Year: James White, Trilogy

James White, Trilogy Too Hard to Guard: Al Harrington, Trilogy

Al Harrington, Trilogy Best Trash Talker: Stephen Jackson, Killer 3s

Stephen Jackson, Killer 3s Best Dressed : Cuttino Mobley, Power

: Cuttino Mobley, Power 4th Man: Al Thornton, 3's Company

Lewis led the league in scoring (170 points), 4-point percentage (66.7 percent!!!) and game-winning shots (4), showing that even at 38 years old, the former NBA star still has something left in the tank.