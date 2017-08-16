Rasheed Wallace on former teammate Zach Randolph: I know 'he ain't no dope dealer'
Randolph was arrested last week in Los Angeles on felony marijuana charges
For just over two seasons in the early 2000s, Rasheed Wallace and Zach Randolph were teammates with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Wallace's former teammate was arrested last week in Los Angeles, and is facing felony charges for "intent to sell" marijuana. Should Randolph be convicted of those charges, he could face an NBA ban. In the aftermath, the veteran forward's agent issued a statement saying the charges are "false and misleading."
Wallace is coming to Randolph's defense. "Sheed" agrees with Z-Bo, telling TMZ in an interview, "I know for a fact, he ain't no dope dealer." He then offered a message of support to Randolph, telling him, "keep your head up. Wait for the season to come around, play strong, be up."
Earlier this offseason, Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings as part of the team's busy summer, which included adding George Hill and Vince Carter.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Bagley is new No. 1
Bagley wants to be in the 2018 NBA Draft and should be the No. 1 overall pick
-
KD donates court, says he won't join NYK
Durant helped build the court in Manhattan as part of his community outreach program
-
Prince to join Grizzlies front office
Prince will be a special assistant to Memphis GM Chris Wallace
-
LeBron calls Trump 'so-called president'
He speaks out at a LeBron James Family Foundation event; he tweeted about Charlottesville on...
-
Shirtless J.R. Smith returns
Smith was at the event to support his Cavaliers teammate
-
Report: Irving open to extension in SA
Trade talks involving Irving have seemingly stalled in recent weeks
Add a Comment