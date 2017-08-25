Ray Allen calls out NBA's double standard of loyalty after Celtics trade Isaiah Thomas

Ray Allen and Caron Butler are not a fan of the double standard when it comes to loyalty that exists within sports. When Isaiah Thomas was traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, there was a mix of reactions. Some fans burned Thomas jersey for dumb reasons, but others pointed out the hypocrisy that exists within sports. Even LeBron James had something to say about it.

When Thomas was traded, despite everything he gave to the organization, it was written off as just another business decision. One fan took exception to this. How can players be expected to stay loyal to a franchise when those same teams refuse to do the same. It is a business after all.

Celtics traded a guy who played in a game for them a day after his sister died, but y'all expect players to be loyal to the franchise, sure — Roy (@Nai_Roy) August 23, 2017

Butler and Allen believe there's some truth to this statement. Butler took it and posted it on his Instagram page with his thoughts on the matter, while Allen, who goes by "trayfour" on Instagram, took a screenshot of Butler's post and added his own thoughts as well.

But since the team does it I guess it's just business. Smh!! It is just a business so when the teams do it there should be no difference when the players do it! Remember that!! @caronbutler thanks for the post my brother #facts stay strong @isaiahthomas A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT