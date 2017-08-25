Ray Allen calls out NBA's double standard of loyalty after Celtics trade Isaiah Thomas
Allen, along with Caron Butler, want to remind everybody the NBA is a business
Ray Allen and Caron Butler are not a fan of the double standard when it comes to loyalty that exists within sports. When Isaiah Thomas was traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, there was a mix of reactions. Some fans burned Thomas jersey for dumb reasons, but others pointed out the hypocrisy that exists within sports. Even LeBron James had something to say about it.
When Thomas was traded, despite everything he gave to the organization, it was written off as just another business decision. One fan took exception to this. How can players be expected to stay loyal to a franchise when those same teams refuse to do the same. It is a business after all.
Butler and Allen believe there's some truth to this statement. Butler took it and posted it on his Instagram page with his thoughts on the matter, while Allen, who goes by "trayfour" on Instagram, took a screenshot of Butler's post and added his own thoughts as well.
- caronbutler
@isaiahthomas Much love my brother.
I Got traded before. It was painful.
Players leave for different team, They're disloyal!!! A Judas!!
Teams trade a player who gave his heart and soul to the city and team, its called business. Hmmm. Does that make sense.
