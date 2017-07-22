Ray Allen reacts to Boston fans still angry about his move to Miami: 'Get over it'

Ray Allen was once a crucial member of the Celtics in the late 2000's and early 2010's. His deadeye shooting helped Boston win a title and reach the NBA Finals twice in three years. However, his eventual decision to leave the Celtics and go to the Heat left many fans, and former teammates, frustrated with him.

When a pro-Celtics Instagram account wished Allen a Happy Birthday, there were many fans that responded towards Allen in a negative manner. It's been five years since Allen left for Miami, but fans are still angry about it to this day. Allen wants those fans to get over it and he said so in a now deleted comment.

"Y'all need to get over it!!! where were you all when the team tried to trade me. It's a business, we go where it's necessary just like you all do in your jobs!!!! I will always be a Celtic no matter what any of you say. Get over it!!!!"

Allen has, for the most part, remained quiet about how Celtics fans have treated him since leaving Miami. He won two titles with the Heat and made one of the greatest shots in NBA history with them. He doesn't have much to be bitter about, but it must get annoying to constantly be treated like a villian for making a business decision.

This isn't the first time Allen has had a run in with his old team on social media. When Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Paul Pierce went on TV to take shots at Allen, he left a vague Facebook post that was later deleted. He claimed his account was hacked.