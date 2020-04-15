Ray Allen says he received death threats after leaving the Celtics for the Heat in 2012
Boston fans might have gone overboard with their anger
It's no secret that Ray Allen's decision to leave the Boston Celtics for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2012 was not a popular decision among his former teammates and fan base. But as it turns out, the vitriol he received from fans went pretty far after the move was made.
Allen appeared on the Cedric Maxwell podcast and was on to discuss his relationship with the other members of the 2008 Celtics squad that broke the franchise's 22-year title drought. While speaking on that topic, he mentioned the hate he got from people included some death threats.
The ex-sharpshooter also seemed to take exception to the erasure of his legacy on the team that his former teammates appear to have committed to since he went to Miami--and continued to add to his Hall of Fame when he hit arguably the most famous shot in NBA Finals history. Still, as the chyron notes, Allen is still open to talking to having a conversation with fellow Big Three members in Boston, Kevin Garnett, who seems to have spearheaded the Allen Erasure Movement.
Allen played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2011, making the All-Star Game three times during his Boston tenure.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Award Picks: All hail Giannis
Our experts dish out their picks for every major award if the regular season is over
-
NBA Draft tracker: Who is staying, going
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA...
-
Report: Bulls to interview GM candidates
Chicago is entering a new era after moving on from long-time general manager Gar Forman on...
-
Westbrook gives laptops to Houston kids
Westbrook is giving back to his community
-
Giannis in position to be among the best
Giannis will join just three other players who have won multiple MVPs by the age of 25 -- all...
-
NBA superlatives: Alternative awards
The real end-of-season awards can't capture everything, so we came up with fake ones
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon