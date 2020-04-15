Ray Allen says he received death threats after leaving the Celtics for the Heat in 2012

It's no secret that Ray Allen's decision to leave the Boston Celtics for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2012 was not a popular decision among his former teammates and fan base. But as it turns out, the vitriol he received from fans went pretty far after the move was made.

Allen appeared on the Cedric Maxwell podcast and was on to discuss his relationship with the other members of the 2008 Celtics squad that broke the franchise's 22-year title drought. While speaking on that topic, he mentioned the hate he got from people included some death threats.

Ray Allen says he received death threats from Boston fans after going to the Miami Heat in 2012



(Via Cedric Maxwell's podcast / Celtics All Access) pic.twitter.com/YJiScVQj7q — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 14, 2020

The ex-sharpshooter also seemed to take exception to the erasure of his legacy on the team that his former teammates appear to have committed to since he went to Miami--and continued to add to his Hall of Fame when he hit arguably the most famous shot in NBA Finals history. Still, as the chyron notes, Allen is still open to talking to having a conversation with fellow Big Three members in Boston, Kevin Garnett, who seems to have spearheaded the Allen Erasure Movement.

Allen played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2011, making the All-Star Game three times during his Boston tenure.