With the return of the NBA and college basketball just weeks away, hardcore fans wonder if they get to see the legendary Red Panda for their halftime entertainment. After suffering an injury in a fall over the summer, Red Panda is on track to return for the 2025-26 season.

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong "Krystal" Niu," injured her left wrist after falling off the unicycle during a performance at halftime of a game between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever in July. The injury required surgery, but it sounds like Niu is on the road to recovery.

Niu's agent, Pat Figley, told ESPN that she is "healiing" and anticipates a return at some point during the 2025-26 season.

"We are sending out this note to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes to Red Panda for a speedy recovery from her fall," Figley said. "It was a very serious injury and she did require surgery. She appreciated all the sincere follow-up. It was amazing and very touching. She really appreciates all of the support. She is recovering well and is practicing. She is looking forward to performing this season."

There is no exact timeline for her return, but it's good to know that Red Panda will be back on a court soon. There are few halftime acts that capture the attention of fans like Red Panda, who has been entertaining crowds at basketball games for more than 30 years.